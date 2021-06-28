23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $11.85

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 11.85, but opened at 12.29. 23andMe shares last traded at 12.19, with a volume of 2,706 shares changing hands.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

