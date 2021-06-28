$242.81 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report sales of $242.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.04 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $215.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $945.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $987.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

SMPL stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,497. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

