$258.24 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $258.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.57 million and the highest is $262.08 million. PRA Group reported sales of $271.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA Group stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 1,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,246. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.43. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,911 shares of company stock valued at $646,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PRA Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PRA Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PRA Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PRA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.