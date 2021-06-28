$26.55 Million in Sales Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce sales of $26.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $5.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $113.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

SOHO stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 468,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,983. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $46.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.