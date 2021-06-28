$276.06 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report $276.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.91 million to $279.35 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $246.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,289 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after acquiring an additional 326,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 87,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,431. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

