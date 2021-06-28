$293.54 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce sales of $293.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.60 million and the lowest is $286.50 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $183.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.85. 148,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,808. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fox Factory by 2,013.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 499,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9,040.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,480,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

