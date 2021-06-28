$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.74 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $859.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 297%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $14.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $157,192,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $4.93 on Monday, hitting $160.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

