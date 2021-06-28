$307.77 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce $307.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.06 million to $308.90 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $191.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $953,040. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,305. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,930.00 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

