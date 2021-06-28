$329.51 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report sales of $329.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.40 million and the highest is $341.40 million. SunPower reported sales of $352.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.09. SunPower has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $18,782,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $14,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

