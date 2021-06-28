$359.74 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post $359.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.38 million and the highest is $361.10 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $200.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHEF. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF opened at $32.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

