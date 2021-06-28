3,699 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,699 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Perficient by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

