4,009 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Whirlpool comprises 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,848 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

WHR traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $216.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,484. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $121.38 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.