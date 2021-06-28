4,050 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 97,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twitter by 794.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

TWTR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 94,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,722,193. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.