4,150 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,729. The stock has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.84 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

