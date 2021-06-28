$421.52 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $421.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.00 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $268.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $128.57 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

