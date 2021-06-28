$47.30 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report sales of $47.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the lowest is $44.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $187.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EGRX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 100,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,761. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.60 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
