$47.30 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report sales of $47.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the lowest is $44.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $187.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 100,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,761. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.60 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.