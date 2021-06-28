$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the lowest is $4.95 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $22.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,041,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

