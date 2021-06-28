$5.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce sales of $5.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.34 billion and the lowest is $5.00 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $219.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.96. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $162.20 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

