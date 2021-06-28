$5.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings of $5.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44. Pool posted earnings of $3.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Shares of POOL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $456.16. 8,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.24. Pool has a 52 week low of $259.31 and a 52 week high of $464.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 170.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pool by 125.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

