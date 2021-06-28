$540.30 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce $540.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $532.00 million. Kirby reported sales of $541.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

KEX stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. 15,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kirby has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $35,218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $34,599,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $20,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.