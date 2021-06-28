58,620 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,012,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

