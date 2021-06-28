6,100 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66.

