660 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total transaction of $384,015.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.80.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $383.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $206.56 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

