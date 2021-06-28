6,831 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

