686,882 Shares in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Purchased by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 686,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,000. Zepp Health accounts for about 0.7% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zepp Health stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $731.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.86. Zepp Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

