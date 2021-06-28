7,008 Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

