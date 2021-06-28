75,011 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of CCJ opened at $19.95 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

