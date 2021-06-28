A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 75,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,047. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

