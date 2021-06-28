AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAC Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.09. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.32 million during the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.0387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.