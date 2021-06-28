Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,351 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $157.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

