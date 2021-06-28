Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $110,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $219.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $151.50 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

