Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 104.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after buying an additional 633,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.