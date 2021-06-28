Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,283 shares of company stock valued at $134,468,006. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $348.86 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $356.31. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

