Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 32,026 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,026 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

