Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 4,459 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 39.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

