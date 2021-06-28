Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.