ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 4.7% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.59 and last traded at $108.59. 845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 321,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.75.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

