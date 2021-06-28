Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

