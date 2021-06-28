adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADDYY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $185.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a 1 year low of $129.08 and a 1 year high of $186.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $1.7749 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

