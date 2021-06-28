Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,261 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 113.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $111.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.96.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

