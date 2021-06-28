Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADVZF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,630. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.