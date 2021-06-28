Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADYEN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €940.00 ($1,105.88).

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.