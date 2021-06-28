Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cheuvreux

Analysts at Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27. Adyen has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

