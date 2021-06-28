Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of AEMD opened at $5.12 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

