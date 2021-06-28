Aion (AION) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Aion has a market cap of $61.98 million and $6.45 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,565.35 or 1.00046242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00032109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00381918 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.12 or 0.00906297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00386189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,733,831 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

