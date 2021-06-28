Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $152.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $264,423.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,964,033.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,451 shares of company stock worth $2,661,568 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

