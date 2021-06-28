Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0004 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $119,653.69 and $20.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00138438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00164266 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,355.42 or 1.00131457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars.

