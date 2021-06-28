Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,211 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Entergy makes up about 1.0% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.76. 1,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,874. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

