Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 3,766 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,766 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock worth $14,625,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $7.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $586.97. 43,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,779. The stock has a market cap of $280.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $582.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

