Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $186.11. 19,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $187.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

